Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- .257 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 5 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.398), slugging percentage (.500) and OPS (.898) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 64 of 93 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits 33 times (35.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (16.1%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has an RBI in 33 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year (52.7%), including 12 multi-run games (12.9%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.341
|AVG
|.283
|.420
|OBP
|.375
|.542
|SLG
|.457
|18
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|24
|34/23
|K/BB
|33/23
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.57 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.57, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
