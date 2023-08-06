Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 34 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 57.5% of his 73 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.4% of those games.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (19.2%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this year (31.5%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (19.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (34.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.237
|AVG
|.214
|.341
|OBP
|.302
|.465
|SLG
|.414
|12
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|21
|45/17
|K/BB
|36/17
|3
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.34 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
