Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .120 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Tigers.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .214.
- In 52.1% of his 71 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In 9.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has had an RBI in 17 games this season (23.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.233
|AVG
|.195
|.270
|OBP
|.225
|.405
|SLG
|.319
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|30/6
|K/BB
|33/5
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Manning (3-3 with a 4.34 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
