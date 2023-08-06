The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.441 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Tigers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .295 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Ramirez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .444.

Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has an RBI in 27 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (40.7%), including four games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 37 .284 AVG .308 .342 OBP .348 .532 SLG .346 18 XBH 3 8 HR 1 25 RBI 13 35/11 K/BB 21/8 3 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings