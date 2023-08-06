Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.441 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Tigers.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .295 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Ramirez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .444.
- Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- In 11.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has an RBI in 27 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (40.7%), including four games with multiple runs (4.9%).
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|37
|.284
|AVG
|.308
|.342
|OBP
|.348
|.532
|SLG
|.346
|18
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|13
|35/11
|K/BB
|21/8
|3
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Manning (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.34 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.34, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
