Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Isaac Paredes (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Tigers Player Props
|Rays vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Tigers Prediction
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 82 hits, which leads Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .255 with 38 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 54.6% of his 97 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.7% of them.
- In 18 games this season, he has homered (18.6%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39 games this season (40.2%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (39.2%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.248
|AVG
|.262
|.347
|OBP
|.371
|.503
|SLG
|.506
|16
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|30
|29/18
|K/BB
|40/22
|1
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.34 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.