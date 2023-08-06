Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Tigers Player Props
|Rays vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Tigers Prediction
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .218 with eight doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 16 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 43 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has homered in 27.4% of his games this season, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has driven in a run in 29 games this season (39.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 73 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.242
|AVG
|.195
|.296
|OBP
|.228
|.492
|SLG
|.523
|12
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|23
|44/10
|K/BB
|54/6
|4
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.34 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.