Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is batting .218 with eight doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 16 walks.
  • Siri has picked up a hit in 43 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has homered in 27.4% of his games this season, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Siri has driven in a run in 29 games this season (39.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 35 of 73 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 35
.242 AVG .195
.296 OBP .228
.492 SLG .523
12 XBH 18
9 HR 12
22 RBI 23
44/10 K/BB 54/6
4 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (129 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.34 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.