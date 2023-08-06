Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .267 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Lowe has gotten a hit in 55 of 88 games this year (62.5%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (26.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has driven home a run in 36 games this season (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 37 times this season (42.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 48
.265 AVG .269
.291 OBP .332
.412 SLG .526
14 XBH 21
3 HR 11
18 RBI 38
38/5 K/BB 51/17
9 SB 13

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Manning (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.34 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
