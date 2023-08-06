Rays vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Sunday's game at Comerica Park has the Tampa Bay Rays (67-46) taking on the Detroit Tigers (49-61) at 1:40 PM ET (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.
The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (5-3, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matt Manning (3-3, 4.34 ERA).
Rays vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rays have been favorites in 90 games this season and won 59 (65.6%) of those contests.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 20-6, a 76.9% win rate, when favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 66.7% chance to win.
- Tampa Bay has scored 583 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 31
|@ Yankees
|W 5-1
|Tyler Glasnow vs Jhony Brito
|August 1
|@ Yankees
|W 5-2
|Zach Eflin vs Carlos Rodón
|August 2
|@ Yankees
|L 7-2
|Shane McClanahan vs Gerrit Cole
|August 4
|@ Tigers
|W 8-0
|Zack Littell vs Reese Olson
|August 5
|@ Tigers
|L 4-2
|Aaron Civale vs Tarik Skubal
|August 6
|@ Tigers
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Matt Manning
|August 8
|Cardinals
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Miles Mikolas
|August 9
|Cardinals
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Dakota Hudson
|August 10
|Cardinals
|-
|Zack Littell vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 11
|Guardians
|-
|Aaron Civale vs TBA
|August 12
|Guardians
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Gavin Williams
