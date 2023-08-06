How to Watch the Rays vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Comerica Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Tigers Player Props
|Rays vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Tigers Prediction
|Rays vs Tigers Odds
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are fourth in MLB play with 163 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Tampa Bay ranks fifth in baseball with a .443 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .254 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (583 total).
- The Rays' .327 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 18 mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.184).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Glasnow (5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Glasnow is aiming for his fifth quality start in a row.
- Glasnow will try to build on an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
- So far he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Jhony Brito
|8/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Carlos Rodón
|8/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Gerrit Cole
|8/4/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-0
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Reese Olson
|8/5/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Matt Manning
|8/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Miles Mikolas
|8/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Dakota Hudson
|8/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|-
|8/12/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Gavin Williams
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.