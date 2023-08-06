The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Comerica Park.

Rays vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth in MLB play with 163 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay ranks fifth in baseball with a .443 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .254 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (583 total).

The Rays' .327 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 18 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.184).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow (5-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.

His last appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Glasnow is aiming for his fifth quality start in a row.

Glasnow will try to build on an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

So far he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Away Tyler Glasnow Jhony Brito 8/1/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Away Zach Eflin Carlos Rodón 8/2/2023 Yankees L 7-2 Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Zack Littell Reese Olson 8/5/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Away Aaron Civale Tarik Skubal 8/6/2023 Tigers - Away Tyler Glasnow Matt Manning 8/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane McClanahan Dakota Hudson 8/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore 8/11/2023 Guardians - Home Aaron Civale - 8/12/2023 Guardians - Home Tyler Glasnow Gavin Williams

