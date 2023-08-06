When the Tampa Bay Rays (67-46) play the Detroit Tigers (49-61) at Comerica Park on Sunday, August 6 at 1:40 PM ET, Wander Franco will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

The Rays are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+165). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Rays vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (5-3, 3.15 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (3-3, 4.34 ERA)

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 90 times this season and won 59, or 65.6%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 20-6 (winning 76.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 4-2 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Tigers have come away with 35 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 10-11 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Wander Franco 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL East +140 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.