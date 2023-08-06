Sportsbooks have set player props for Wander Franco, Spencer Torkelson and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays' Tyler Glasnow (5-3) will make his 13th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Glasnow has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jul. 31 7.0 3 1 1 8 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 7.0 2 1 1 8 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 20 7.0 6 3 2 9 0 at Royals Jul. 15 6.0 6 1 1 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 7 5.2 2 2 1 8 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Franco Stats

Franco has 112 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashed .269/.334/.448 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 53 RBI (111 total hits).

He has a .311/.395/.496 slash line on the season.

Diaz takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 2 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 92 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .224/.302/.394 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 1 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Jul. 30 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

