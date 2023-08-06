Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Tigers - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .448, fueled by 42 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 60th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 67.0% of his 106 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14 games this year (13.2%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.0% of his games this season, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 106 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.266
|AVG
|.271
|.326
|OBP
|.342
|.467
|SLG
|.429
|25
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|20
|35/18
|K/BB
|31/22
|14
|SB
|15
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Manning (3-3 with a 4.34 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.34, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
