Jaguars Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3000, place them 12th in the league.
Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!
Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: -155
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jacksonville Betting Insights
- Jacksonville won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Jaguars games.
- Jacksonville averaged 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the . Defensively, it ranked 24th, giving up 353.3 yards per game.
- The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.
- Jacksonville won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.
- In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Jaguars Impact Players
- Trevor Lawrence had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).
- In addition, Lawrence ran for 291 yards and five TDs.
- In 17 games, Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.
- In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 catches for 316 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, catching 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).
- Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.
Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|2
|September 17
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|3
|September 24
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 19
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|10
|November 12
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|11
|November 19
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 4
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|14
|December 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
Odds are current as of August 7 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.