Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take on Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 10th-best in baseball with 146 total home runs.

Houston is 16th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (538 total).

The Astros rank 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.278).

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles have hit 129 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Fueled by 363 extra-base hits, Baltimore ranks eighth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Orioles have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Baltimore is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 554 total runs this season.

The Orioles have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Orioles rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Baltimore strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Baltimore has pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Orioles pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (9-7) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Astros in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 135 2/3 innings pitched, with 141 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw nine scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians without surrendering a hit.

Valdez enters the matchup with 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Valdez will look to collect his 20th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 6.4 innings per appearance.

In four of his 21 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Rodriguez will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees W 7-3 Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels - Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Chase Silseth

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Blue Jays L 4-1 Away Grayson Rodriguez Yusei Kikuchi 8/3/2023 Blue Jays W 6-1 Away Jack Flaherty Kevin Gausman 8/4/2023 Mets W 10-3 Home Dean Kremer David Peterson 8/5/2023 Mets W 7-3 Home Kyle Gibson Tylor Megill 8/6/2023 Mets W 2-0 Home Kyle Bradish José Quintana 8/8/2023 Astros - Home Grayson Rodriguez Framber Valdez 8/9/2023 Astros - Home Jack Flaherty Cristian Javier 8/10/2023 Astros - Home Dean Kremer Hunter Brown 8/11/2023 Mariners - Away Kyle Gibson Luis Castillo 8/12/2023 Mariners - Away Kyle Bradish George Kirby 8/13/2023 Mariners - Away Grayson Rodriguez Bryce Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.