Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cardinals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .757 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .226 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 34 walks.
- Lowe has had a hit in 43 of 74 games this season (58.1%), including multiple hits 12 times (16.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (20.3%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 24 games this season (32.4%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (18.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|39
|.237
|AVG
|.217
|.341
|OBP
|.302
|.465
|SLG
|.434
|12
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|22
|45/17
|K/BB
|36/17
|3
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 25th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 44th, 1.288 WHIP ranks 45th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
