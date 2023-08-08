Brandon Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .757 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .226 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 34 walks.

Lowe has had a hit in 43 of 74 games this season (58.1%), including multiple hits 12 times (16.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (20.3%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 24 games this season (32.4%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (18.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 39 .237 AVG .217 .341 OBP .302 .465 SLG .434 12 XBH 14 7 HR 8 23 RBI 22 45/17 K/BB 36/17 3 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings