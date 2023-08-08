Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Tigers.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .218 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

In 52.8% of his 72 games this season, Bethancourt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (9.7%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has an RBI in 17 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .233 AVG .203 .270 OBP .232 .405 SLG .331 12 XBH 9 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 30/6 K/BB 34/5 0 SB 0

