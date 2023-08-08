The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .253 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

In 54.1% of his games this year (53 of 98), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 18.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has driven in a run in 39 games this season (39.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (38.8%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 51 .248 AVG .257 .347 OBP .372 .503 SLG .497 16 XBH 22 11 HR 10 36 RBI 30 29/18 K/BB 41/23 1 SB 0

