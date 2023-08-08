Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cardinals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .253 with 17 doubles, 21 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- In 54.1% of his games this year (53 of 98), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 18.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has driven in a run in 39 games this season (39.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (38.8%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|51
|.248
|AVG
|.257
|.347
|OBP
|.372
|.503
|SLG
|.497
|16
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|30
|29/18
|K/BB
|41/23
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas (6-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.29 ERA ranks 44th, 1.288 WHIP ranks 45th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.