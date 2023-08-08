Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cardinals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .217 with eight doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 58.1% of his 74 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 27.0% of his games in 2023 (20 of 74), and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has had an RBI in 29 games this year (39.2%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47.3% of his games this season (35 of 74), with two or more runs eight times (10.8%).
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.242
|AVG
|.194
|.296
|OBP
|.226
|.492
|SLG
|.519
|12
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|23
|44/10
|K/BB
|55/6
|4
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 25th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.29 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.29), 45th in WHIP (1.288), and 57th in K/9 (6.3).
