The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .217 with eight doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 16 walks.

In 58.1% of his 74 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 27.0% of his games in 2023 (20 of 74), and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has had an RBI in 29 games this year (39.2%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47.3% of his games this season (35 of 74), with two or more runs eight times (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .242 AVG .194 .296 OBP .226 .492 SLG .519 12 XBH 18 9 HR 12 22 RBI 23 44/10 K/BB 55/6 4 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings