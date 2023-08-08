Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cardinals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Josh Lowe -- hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on August 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .269.
- Lowe has had a hit in 56 of 89 games this year (62.9%), including multiple hits 24 times (27.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.6% of his games this season, Lowe has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41.6% of his games this season (37 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|49
|.265
|AVG
|.273
|.291
|OBP
|.333
|.412
|SLG
|.523
|14
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|40
|38/5
|K/BB
|51/17
|9
|SB
|13
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas (6-7) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 134 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.29), 45th in WHIP (1.288), and 57th in K/9 (6.3).
