On Tuesday, Luke Raley (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .259 with 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

Raley has gotten a hit in 49 of 87 games this season (56.3%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (21.8%).

In 13 games this season, he has homered (14.9%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 31.0% of his games this season, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .223 AVG .286 .336 OBP .355 .482 SLG .539 17 XBH 19 5 HR 10 14 RBI 26 43/12 K/BB 50/10 6 SB 6

