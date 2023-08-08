Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Cardinals - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .253 with 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 55 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has had a hit in 63 of 108 games this year (58.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (25.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 35.2% of his games this season, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 48.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|54
|.257
|AVG
|.249
|.376
|OBP
|.346
|.439
|SLG
|.418
|15
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|30
|51/27
|K/BB
|61/28
|8
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas (6-7) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.29 ERA in 134 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.29), 45th in WHIP (1.288), and 57th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers.
