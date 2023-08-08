Zach Eflin will start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Tropicana Field against Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Cardinals have +145 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -175 +145 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 60 of the 91 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (65.9%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 32-13 (71.1%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by bookmakers 114 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-51-4).

The Rays have covered 58.8% of their games this season, going 10-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-19 31-27 28-21 40-25 54-40 14-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.