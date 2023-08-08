When the Tampa Bay Rays (68-46) go head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (49-64) at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, August 8 at 6:40 PM ET, Wander Franco will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Cardinals have +145 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rays vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (12-6, 3.46 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (6-7, 4.29 ERA)

Rays vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 60 out of the 91 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have a 32-13 record (winning 71.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Cardinals have won in 21, or 46.7%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Wander Franco 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Luke Raley 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL East +160 - 2nd

