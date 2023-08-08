The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco and his .700 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .457, fueled by 43 extra-base hits.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 51st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Franco has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 107 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.8% of them.

He has homered in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 107), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.6% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season (46 of 107), with two or more runs 13 times (12.1%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .266 AVG .279 .326 OBP .348 .467 SLG .447 25 XBH 18 8 HR 7 32 RBI 22 35/18 K/BB 31/22 14 SB 15

Cardinals Pitching Rankings