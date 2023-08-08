On Tuesday, Yandy Diaz (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 114 hits and an OBP of .398, both of which are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 66 of 95 games this season (69.5%), with at least two hits on 34 occasions (35.8%).

In 16.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

In 52.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (13.7%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .341 AVG .290 .420 OBP .376 .542 SLG .475 18 XBH 20 9 HR 7 29 RBI 26 34/23 K/BB 34/23 0 SB 0

