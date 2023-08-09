At +15000, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.

Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 15th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked ninth, allowing 324.3 yards per contest.

At home last year, the Buccaneers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.

Tampa Bay lost every game as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (66.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (60.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.

In 12 games with the Panthers, Baker Mayfield passed for 1,313 yards (109.4 per game), with six touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.8%.

As a tone-setter on defense, Devin White posted 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6000 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +1000 9 November 5 @ Texans - +20000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

