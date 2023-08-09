Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +15000, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.
- Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 15th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked ninth, allowing 324.3 yards per contest.
- At home last year, the Buccaneers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.
- Tampa Bay lost every game as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.
- In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (66.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (60.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.
- In 12 games with the Panthers, Baker Mayfield passed for 1,313 yards (109.4 per game), with six touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.8%.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Devin White posted 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
