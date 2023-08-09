Rays vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (69-46) squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals (49-65) at 6:40 PM ET on August 9. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 victory for the Rays, who are favored by our model.
The Rays will give the ball to Jalen Beeks (2-3, 6.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Dakota Hudson (2-0, 4.10 ERA).
Rays vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rays have won 61 out of the 92 games, or 66.3%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 42 of its 55 games, or 76.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The Rays have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 597 total runs this season.
- The Rays have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|@ Yankees
|L 7-2
|Shane McClanahan vs Gerrit Cole
|August 4
|@ Tigers
|W 8-0
|Zack Littell vs Reese Olson
|August 5
|@ Tigers
|L 4-2
|Aaron Civale vs Tarik Skubal
|August 6
|@ Tigers
|W 10-6
|Erasmo Ramírez vs Matt Manning
|August 8
|Cardinals
|W 4-2
|Zach Eflin vs Miles Mikolas
|August 9
|Cardinals
|-
|Jalen Beeks vs Dakota Hudson
|August 10
|Cardinals
|-
|Zack Littell vs Matthew Liberatore
|August 11
|Guardians
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Xzavion Curry
|August 12
|Guardians
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Gavin Williams
|August 13
|Guardians
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Tanner Bibee
|August 14
|@ Giants
|-
|TBA vs Logan Webb
