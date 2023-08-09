Wednesday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (69-46) squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals (49-65) at 6:40 PM ET on August 9. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 victory for the Rays, who are favored by our model.

The Rays will give the ball to Jalen Beeks (2-3, 6.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Dakota Hudson (2-0, 4.10 ERA).

Rays vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have won 61 out of the 92 games, or 66.3%, in which they've been favored.

This season Tampa Bay has won 42 of its 55 games, or 76.4%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 597 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule