Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will look to find success against Dakota Hudson when he takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 167 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage.

The Rays rank ninth in MLB with a .256 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (597 total).

The Rays rank eighth in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.185).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Jalen Beeks (2-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.27 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

The left-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, July 4, when he tossed two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

Beeks is yet to notch a quality start so far this season.

Beeks is yet to go five or more innings in any of his seven starts (he's averaging 1 2/3 innings per appearance).

In 15 of his 27 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Yankees L 7-2 Away Shane McClanahan Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Tigers W 8-0 Away Zack Littell Reese Olson 8/5/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Away Aaron Civale Tarik Skubal 8/6/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Erasmo Ramírez Matt Manning 8/8/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Jalen Beeks Dakota Hudson 8/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore 8/11/2023 Guardians - Home Aaron Civale Xzavion Curry 8/12/2023 Guardians - Home Tyler Glasnow Gavin Williams 8/13/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Eflin Tanner Bibee 8/14/2023 Giants - Away - Logan Webb

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.