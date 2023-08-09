When the Tampa Bay Rays (69-46) play the St. Louis Cardinals (49-65) at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, August 9 at 6:40 PM ET, Wander Franco will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Cardinals have +135 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Jalen Beeks - TB (2-3, 6.27 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (2-0, 4.10 ERA)

Rays vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 92 times this season and won 61, or 66.3%, of those games.

The Rays have a 39-13 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Rays have a 5-1 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 21, or 45.7%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Cardinals have won one of three games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-3.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 6th 2nd

