A pair of the WNBA's best players will be on show when Allisha Gray (17.7 points per game, 14th in league) and the Atlanta Dream (15-13) travel to face Jewell Loyd (24.3, first) and the Seattle Storm (7-21) on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE.

Dream vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Storm

Atlanta puts up just 0.8 fewer points per game (83.7) than Seattle gives up (84.5).

Atlanta makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

The Dream are 11-1 when they shoot better than 45.6% from the field.

Atlanta shoots 35.1% from three-point range, 1.4% lower than the 36.5% Seattle allows to opponents.

The Dream have a 10-5 record when the team hits more than 36.5% of their three-point attempts.

Atlanta averages 36 rebounds a contest, 1.9 more rebounds per game than Seattle's average.

Dream Recent Performance

The Dream's offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 78.3 points a contest compared to the 83.7 they've averaged this year.

Atlanta's defense has been tougher as of late, as the team has given up 80.6 points per game during its last 10 compared to the 84.7 points per game its opponents are averaging on the season.

The Dream's 7.1 made three-pointers per-game average over their last 10 games are more than the 7.0 they average on the season, but those 10 games have seen a lower percentage of shots made, 33.0% compared to their season-long percentage of 35.1% from long distance.

Dream Injuries