Thursday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (69-47) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (50-65) at 6:40 PM (on August 10). Our computer prediction projects a 3-2 win for the Rays, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Zack Littell (2-2) for the Rays and Matthew Liberatore (1-4) for the Cardinals.

Rays vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 3, Cardinals 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 93 times and won 61, or 65.6%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered 36 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 28-8 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 601.

The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

Rays Schedule