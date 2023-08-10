Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Thursday at Tropicana Field against Zack Littell, who is starting for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +145 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -175 +145 9 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have put together a 61-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 65.6% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a record of 32-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (71.1% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

In the 116 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-52-4).

The Rays have put together a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.8% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-20 31-27 28-21 41-26 55-41 14-6

