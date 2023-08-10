How to Watch the Rays vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10
Zack Littell and Matthew Liberatore are the projected starters when the Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Thursday at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 170 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay's .446 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.256).
- Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (601 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Rays' .328 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in baseball.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.186).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Littell (2-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.04 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Littell is looking to record his second quality start of the season in this outing.
- Littell is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages two frames per appearance on the hill.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-0
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Reese Olson
|8/5/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/6/2023
|Tigers
|W 10-6
|Away
|Erasmo Ramírez
|Matt Manning
|8/8/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-2
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Miles Mikolas
|8/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jalen Beeks
|Dakota Hudson
|8/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Matthew Liberatore
|8/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Xzavion Curry
|8/12/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Gavin Williams
|8/13/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Tanner Bibee
|8/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|-
|Logan Webb
|8/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|-
