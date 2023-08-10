Tampa Bay Rays (69-47) will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals (50-65) at Tropicana Field on Thursday, August 10 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Wander Franco will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +150 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell - TB (2-2, 4.04 ERA) vs Matthew Liberatore - STL (1-4, 6.93 ERA)

Rays vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 61 out of the 93 games, or 65.6%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Rays have a 28-8 record (winning 77.8% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 5-2 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 22, or 46.8%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Cardinals the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +150 moneyline listed for this contest.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 1st Win AL East +165 - 2nd

