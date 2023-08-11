Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .223 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 34 walks.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (19.7%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 25 games this year (32.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 34.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.230
|AVG
|.217
|.329
|OBP
|.302
|.443
|SLG
|.434
|12
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|22
|49/17
|K/BB
|36/17
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, one per game).
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.
