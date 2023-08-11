Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .218 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- In 39 of 74 games this year (52.7%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (14.9%).
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (23.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (5.4%).
- He has scored in 26 games this season (35.1%), including seven multi-run games (9.5%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.231
|AVG
|.203
|.268
|OBP
|.232
|.397
|SLG
|.331
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|32/6
|K/BB
|34/5
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 117 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will send Curry (3-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.95, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
