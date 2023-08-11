Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is batting .218 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 39 of 74 games this year (52.7%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (14.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (23.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (5.4%).
  • He has scored in 26 games this season (35.1%), including seven multi-run games (9.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 35
.231 AVG .203
.268 OBP .232
.397 SLG .331
12 XBH 9
4 HR 3
13 RBI 10
32/6 K/BB 34/5
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 117 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Guardians will send Curry (3-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 29 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.95, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.