Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.433 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Guardians Player Props
|Rays vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Guardians
|Rays vs Guardians Odds
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .295 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Ramirez has gotten a hit in 52 of 85 games this season (61.2%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (28.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has driven in a run in 28 games this season (32.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (38.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|38
|.279
|AVG
|.313
|.335
|OBP
|.352
|.517
|SLG
|.351
|18
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|14
|35/11
|K/BB
|21/8
|3
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 117 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will send Curry (3-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.