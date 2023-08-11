Isaac Paredes, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 17 doubles, 22 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .249.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Paredes has recorded a hit in 54 of 101 games this year (53.5%), including 23 multi-hit games (22.8%).

In 18.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has had an RBI in 40 games this season (39.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season (39 of 101), with two or more runs 12 times (11.9%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 51 .241 AVG .257 .342 OBP .372 .500 SLG .497 17 XBH 22 12 HR 10 37 RBI 30 29/19 K/BB 41/23 1 SB 0

