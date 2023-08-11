Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Jose Siri -- with an on-base percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .216 with eight doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 16 walks.
- In 44 of 77 games this season (57.1%) Siri has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).
- He has gone deep in 21 games this season (27.3%), homering in 8.1% of his plate appearances.
- Siri has had an RBI in 30 games this year (39.0%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 46.8% of his games this year (36 of 77), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.237
|AVG
|.194
|.288
|OBP
|.226
|.511
|SLG
|.519
|14
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|12
|25
|RBI
|23
|49/10
|K/BB
|55/6
|4
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, one per game).
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
