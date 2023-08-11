Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .274.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 91 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 91), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.7% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|49
|.275
|AVG
|.273
|.299
|OBP
|.333
|.437
|SLG
|.523
|16
|XBH
|21
|3
|HR
|11
|18
|RBI
|40
|39/5
|K/BB
|51/17
|9
|SB
|13
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 117 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.