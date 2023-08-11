The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .274.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 91 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 91), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.7% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 49 .275 AVG .273 .299 OBP .333 .437 SLG .523 16 XBH 21 3 HR 11 18 RBI 40 39/5 K/BB 51/17 9 SB 13

Guardians Pitching Rankings