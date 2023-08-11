Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .256.

Raley has picked up a hit in 56.2% of his 89 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

Raley has driven in a run in 27 games this season (30.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.2% of his games this year (34 of 89), with two or more runs 12 times (13.5%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .218 AVG .286 .326 OBP .355 .462 SLG .539 17 XBH 19 5 HR 10 14 RBI 26 44/12 K/BB 50/10 6 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings