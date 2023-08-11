Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .256.
- Raley has picked up a hit in 56.2% of his 89 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Raley has driven in a run in 27 games this season (30.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.2% of his games this year (34 of 89), with two or more runs 12 times (13.5%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.218
|AVG
|.286
|.326
|OBP
|.355
|.462
|SLG
|.539
|17
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|26
|44/12
|K/BB
|50/10
|6
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 117 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Curry (3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 2.95 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
