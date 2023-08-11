Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, Randy Arozarena (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks while batting .256.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 75th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.
- Arozarena will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 during his last outings.
- In 66 of 111 games this year (59.5%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).
- Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (15.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has had an RBI in 39 games this season (35.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 46.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.263
|AVG
|.249
|.378
|OBP
|.346
|.434
|SLG
|.418
|15
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|30
|53/28
|K/BB
|61/28
|10
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (117 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Curry (3-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.95, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
