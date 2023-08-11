On Friday, Randy Arozarena (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks while batting .256.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 75th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.

Arozarena will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 during his last outings.

In 66 of 111 games this year (59.5%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).

Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (15.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has had an RBI in 39 games this season (35.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 46.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 54 .263 AVG .249 .378 OBP .346 .434 SLG .418 15 XBH 15 9 HR 9 36 RBI 30 53/28 K/BB 61/28 10 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings