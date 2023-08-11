Friday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (69-48) and the Cleveland Guardians (56-60) squaring off at Tropicana Field (on August 11) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Rays.

The Rays will give the nod to Aaron Civale (5-3, 2.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Xzavion Curry (3-1, 2.95 ERA).

Rays vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 94 times and won 61, or 64.9%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 16-5, a 76.2% win rate, when favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 603 total runs this season.

The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule