The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco head into the first of a three-game series against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth in MLB play with 170 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay's .444 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.255).

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (603 total, 5.2 per game).

The Rays' .327 on-base percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

The Rays' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.186).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Aaron Civale (5-3) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.55 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 81 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Civale enters the game with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Civale has 12 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Away Aaron Civale Tarik Skubal 8/6/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Erasmo Ramírez Matt Manning 8/8/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Home Zach Eflin Miles Mikolas 8/9/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Jalen Beeks Dakota Hudson 8/10/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Home Zack Littell Matthew Liberatore 8/11/2023 Guardians - Home Aaron Civale Xzavion Curry 8/12/2023 Guardians - Home Tyler Glasnow Gavin Williams 8/13/2023 Guardians - Home Zach Eflin Tanner Bibee 8/14/2023 Giants - Away - Logan Webb 8/15/2023 Giants - Away Zack Littell - 8/16/2023 Giants - Away Aaron Civale Ross Stripling

