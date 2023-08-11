You can see player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Jose Ramirez and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians before their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Friday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Civale Stats

The Rays will send Aaron Civale (5-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 14 starts this season.

Civale has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 14 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 5 4.1 9 3 3 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 30 6.0 3 0 0 4 2 vs. Royals Jul. 25 8.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Pirates Jul. 19 5.1 5 2 2 3 1 at Rangers Jul. 14 5.0 5 2 2 2 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Franco Stats

Franco has 23 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 41 walks and 56 RBI (121 total hits). He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.343/.471 so far this year.

Franco hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .600 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 9 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 6 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Tigers Aug. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 22 doubles, 16 home runs, 46 walks and 56 RBI (119 total hits).

He's slashed .317/.397/.504 on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Aug. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 6 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 at Tigers Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 122 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.354/.485 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 2

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 123 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 49 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a .268/.340/.373 slash line so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

