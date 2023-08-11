The Tampa Bay Rays (69-48) and Cleveland Guardians (56-60) square off on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will call on Aaron Civale (5-3) against the Guardians and Xzavion Curry (3-1).

Rays vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - TB (5-3, 2.55 ERA) vs Curry - CLE (3-1, 2.95 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Rays' Civale (5-3) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 2.55, a 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.094.

He has six quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Civale has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Xzavion Curry

Curry makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 29 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.

Curry has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year entering this outing.

He has had 15 appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

