Rene Pinto Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Guardians - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Rene Pinto -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto is hitting .294 with .
- Pinto has had a base hit in three of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.
- Pinto has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|.000
|AVG
|.417
|.000
|OBP
|.417
|.000
|SLG
|.417
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|2/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 117 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will send Curry (3-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 2.95 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
