Rene Pinto -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the mound, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto is hitting .294 with .

Pinto has had a base hit in three of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.

Pinto has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 .000 AVG .417 .000 OBP .417 .000 SLG .417 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 2/0 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings