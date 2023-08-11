On Friday, Wander Franco (.750 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .471 this season.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Franco enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .600 with two homers.

Franco has gotten at least one hit in 68.2% of his games this year (75 of 110), with at least two hits 35 times (31.8%).

He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Franco has driven home a run in 38 games this year (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 49 of 110 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .280 AVG .279 .339 OBP .348 .493 SLG .447 27 XBH 18 9 HR 7 34 RBI 22 35/19 K/BB 31/22 14 SB 15

Guardians Pitching Rankings