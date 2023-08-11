The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 119 hits and an OBP of .397 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

In 69.4% of his games this season (68 of 98), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (35.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven home a run in 35 games this year (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 52 of 98 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .344 AVG .290 .417 OBP .376 .531 SLG .475 18 XBH 20 9 HR 7 30 RBI 26 37/23 K/BB 34/23 0 SB 0

