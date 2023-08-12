After hitting .222 with three home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Gavin Williams) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks while batting .221.

In 57.1% of his games this season (44 of 77), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 19.5% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has driven in a run in 25 games this year (32.5%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season (27 of 77), with two or more runs nine times (11.7%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .226 AVG .217 .333 OBP .302 .435 SLG .434 12 XBH 14 7 HR 8 24 RBI 22 50/19 K/BB 36/17 3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings